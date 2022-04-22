Riva Bakal Sells 1,136 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) SVP Riva Bakal sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $11,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 324,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
