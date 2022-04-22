RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLI. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $118.98 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

