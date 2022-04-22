RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will post $256.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.46 million and the highest is $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,154,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

