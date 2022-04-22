RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

