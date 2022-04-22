Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 480,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,996. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

