Robert W. Baird Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $319.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.20.
Shares of DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.96 and a 200 day moving average of $295.52. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Danaher by 9.3% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 28.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 77.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
