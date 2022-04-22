Robert W. Baird Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $319.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.20.

Shares of DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.96 and a 200 day moving average of $295.52. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Danaher by 9.3% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 28.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 77.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

