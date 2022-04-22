Robert W. Baird Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Neutral

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

AVAV stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,062.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

