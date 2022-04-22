Robert W. Baird Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $125.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.60. Carvana has a twelve month low of $79.28 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.