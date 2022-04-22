Robert W. Baird Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $550.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

