Robert W. Baird Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $350.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $299.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day moving average of $291.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

