Robert W. Baird Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $14.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.29 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

