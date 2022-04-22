Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 330,754 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

