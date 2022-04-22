Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:RCI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,894. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

