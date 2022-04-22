Rogers Communications to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

