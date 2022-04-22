Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 37 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 37 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.50.
ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
