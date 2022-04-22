Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €810.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €810.00 ($870.97) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($865.59) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €772.54 ($830.69).

EPA KER opened at €553.10 ($594.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €583.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €643.36. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

