Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.94 ($121.45).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €2.59 ($2.78) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €91.83 ($98.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €92.85 and a 200-day moving average of €92.52.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.