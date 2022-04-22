Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $299.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

NYSE:DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

