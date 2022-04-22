Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $299.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.
NYSE:DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
