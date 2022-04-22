Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 98

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Nestlé stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,041. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

