Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $58.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Pentair stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Pentair has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

