Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 733,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.