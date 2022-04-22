Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.
Shares of THC stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
