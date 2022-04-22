Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $162.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $2,890,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dover by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.