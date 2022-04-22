Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $35.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.
Shares of SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
