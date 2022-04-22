Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

