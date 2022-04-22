Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.99. 3,059,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

