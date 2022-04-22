RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.87 Million

Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $290.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.00 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.79 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

