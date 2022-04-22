Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Purchases $43,200.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 2,610,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 631,892 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,387,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 237,027 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.