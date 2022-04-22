Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Purchases $43,200.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 2,610,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
