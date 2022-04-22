Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

