RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). RVL Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLP. Barclays initiated coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

