S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Head to Head Analysis

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -23.68% -34.58% -15.68% Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06%

This table compares S&W Seed and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.75 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -3.12 Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,175.40 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for S&W Seed and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 216.36%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

