Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

SABR opened at $10.86 on Friday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

