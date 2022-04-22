Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safehold is engaged in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was previously known as Safety, Income & Growth. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

NYSE SAFE opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,275,013 shares of company stock worth $193,251,461 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

