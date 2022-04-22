Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of SAL opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

