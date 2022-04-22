Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

