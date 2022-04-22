Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($47.31) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.42 ($40.23).

SZG opened at €45.04 ($48.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

