Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($40.23).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €45.04 ($48.43) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.