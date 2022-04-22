Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.42 ($39.16).

ETR:SZG traded up €0.32 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting €42.12 ($45.29). 449,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.28 and a 200-day moving average of €33.65. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

