Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Head to Head Contrast

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -32.81% -23.70% -20.83% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Coloplast A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 8.39 -$7.92 million ($1.08) -24.01 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.64 $585.21 million $0.30 49.63

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coloplast A/S 1 5 2 0 2.13

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.54%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

