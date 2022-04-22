Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.10.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. Insiders have sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

