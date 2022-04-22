Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after buying an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

