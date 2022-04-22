Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.80

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.7968 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

