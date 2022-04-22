Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,639,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

