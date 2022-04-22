SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

NYSE SAP traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 151.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 19.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

