SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.
NYSE SAP traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 151.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 19.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
