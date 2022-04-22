SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

