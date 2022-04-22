Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $4.54 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 760,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

