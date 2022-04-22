Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) PT Set at €454.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) received a €454.00 ($488.17) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

EPA:DIM opened at €344.90 ($370.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €349.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €412.54.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

