Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 521,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,410,465. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.02.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

