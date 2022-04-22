Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($188.17) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.09 ($178.59).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €147.34 ($158.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

