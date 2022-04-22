Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

SNDR stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,813,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

